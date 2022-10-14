New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A builder shot dead a suspect with his licensed pistol on the terrace of his neighborhood in Ghaziabad on Friday, police said. A team of police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. SSP Ghaziabad Muniraj said that the builder Yogendra Mahavir has given a statement to the police saying some people were trying to trespass into his house in the Tila Mor police station area after which he opened fire in self-defense.

In the statement to the police, Mahavir said that in the early hours of Friday, his son got up to drink water and felt some suspicious activity from the kitchen. When his son told him about it, Mahavir got up and saw some suspicious people on the terrace near his house. Some people were trying to enter his house, "In a hurry, I opened fire," he said and added, "the bullet hit the suspect on the neighboring terrace, who died on the spot."

Police are investigating the incident even as a forensic team has also been called in for the probe. The SSP said that no identity of the deceased trying to barge into the house has not been established so far. He said police are probing the case from all angles. Police are also questioning the inmates of the neighboring house in the case.