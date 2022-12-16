New Delhi: Border Security Force’s bike-stunt team have created a world record that is going to be a tough one to break. A team of daredevil bikers of BSF's ‘Janbaaz’ team created the record on Thursday for the longest ride of two persons on the top of a 12 feet ladder mounted on Royal Enfield 350CC in the group event category. The team of two BSF soldiers rode the bike for two hours, 21 minutes, and 48 seconds covering 81.5 km.

Team members Inspector Awadhesh Singh and Constable Sudhakar were part of the team that successfully created the world record. BSF’s motorcycle stunt teams have been captivating audiences since its inception in 1990. Various such feats have been registered in the Limca Book of Records.