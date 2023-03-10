New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier on Thursday foiled a gold smuggling bid by recovering 23 gold biscuits worth Rs 1.43 crore along the India-Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, officials said. A BSF spokesman said that the recovery was made following a a specific intelligence information.

The vigilant troops of BSF South Bengal Frontier foiled smuggling attempt and seized as many as 23 Gold biscuits, having a cumulative weight of 2683.04 gms, worth Rs 1,43,57,054 (1.43 crore) being smuggled from Bangladesh to India, the spokesperson said.

Smuggler fled to Bangladesh leaving behind gold biscuits- While giving information from Delhi headquarters, a BSF spokesperson said that the BSF jawans tried to trap the smugglers. However, the smugglers abandoned the packets in which they had brought the gold and fled scooted back into Bangladesh.

Also read: DRI seizes over 100 kg gold worth Rs 51 cr; 7 Sudanese among 10 held

The BSF South Bengal Frontier on Thursday also foiled a silver smuggling bid on the India-Bangladesh border. Foiling a major attempt of smuggling along India-Bangladesh border, troops of Border Out Post-Tarali, District North Parganas, BSF South Bengal Frontier, apprehended a bike rider along with 2.1 Kgs silver ornaments worth Rs 1.07 lakh that was kept hidden in the filter box, a BSF spokesperson said.

Second major seizure on India - Bangladesh border- According to the BSF officials, this is the second major operation on the India -Bangladesh border within a week's time. Earlier on March 6, the BSF team had recovered 40 gold biscuits, the value of which was Rs 2.64 crore. According to the BSF officials, there are constant bids to smuggle gold along the India - Bangladesh border.