New Delhi : BRS MLC and Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha appeared before the ED officials in Delhi for questioning in the Delhi Government excise policy case. This is the second time that Kavitha is being questioned at the ED (Enforcement Directorate) Delhi office within a gap of nine days. Kavitha skipped ED summons twice in the past - the first time citing her pre-arranged one-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar and the second time on the ground that her case is coming up before the Supreme Court.

The ED officials have accused Kavitha of having links with the South Group liquor cartel which has allegedly given bribes running into over a hundred crore of rupees to the ruling Aadmi Aadmi Party leaders in Delhi. The Central agency has also named South Group's Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai as a benami of the BRS MLC. Pillai was arrested a day prior to the ED summons being issued to Kavitha for the first time.

KCR son and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao along with several BRS MPs have accompanied Kavitha in her current visit to Delhi to depose before the ED officials today. The BRS MLC was questioned for the first time on March 11 when the ED officials quizzed her for more than eight and a half hours. Not satisfied with her replies, the ED summoned her once again on March 16 against which she filed a case in the Supreme Court.

Kavitha arrived at the residence of Telangana CM KCR's residence in Delhi from where she visited the ED office. The liquor case investigation remained riddled with political overtones with the Opposition parties accusing the Central agency of acting at the behest of their political masters in the ruling BJP at the Centre.

Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested for his alleged role in the liquor case, which led to his resignation from the Kejriwal Cabinet.