New Delhi: The BRICS Foreign Ministers, at their meeting on the sidelines of UNGA77, reiterated their commitment to multilateralism through upholding international law, abiding by the UN Charter as its indispensable cornerstone and acknowledging the central role of the UN in an international system in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain peace and security.

They also stressed the need to advance sustainable development, ensure promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all. The BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations held their annual meeting on Thursday on the margins of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

The meeting was chaired by South Africa in its capacity as the incoming BRICS Chair for 2023. The Ministers exchanged views on major global and regional issues on the UN agenda in the political, security, economic, financial and sustainable development spheres, as well as on intra-BRICS activities, an MEA release said today.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the possibilities for mutual support of their initiatives at UNGA77. They expressed support for continued cooperation of BRICS members in areas of mutual interest, through regular exchange among their Permanent Missions to the UN. They acknowledged the annual UNGA resolution on "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance”.

Also Read: Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart at BRICS ministerial in New York

The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and reforming the multilateral system, especially the UN and its principal organs, to make the institutions and instruments of global governance more inclusive, representative, participatory, reinvigorated and democratic. This is aimed to facilitate greater and more meaningful participation of developing and least developed countries, especially in Africa, in global decision-making processes and structures and make it better attuned to contemporary realities.

The BRICS' Ministers also emphasized the importance of the G20 as a premier multilateral forum in the field of economic cooperation that comprises major developed and developing countries on an equal and mutually beneficial footing. In this context, they expressed their firm view that the G20 should continue to function productively, focusing on the delivery of concrete outcomes, and taking decisions by consensus. They commended the incumbent Indonesian Presidency in its effective steering of the platform and committed themselves to a constructive contribution towards the success of the upcoming G20 Bali Summit on 15-16 November 2022.

Also Read: PM Modi chairs 13th BRICS summit



The Ministers appreciated the role of India and Brazil as members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 respectively. The presence of four BRICS countries in the UNSC provides an opportunity to further enhance the weight of our dialogue on the issue of international peace and security and for continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Foreign Ministers recalled the 2005 World Summit Outcome document and reaffirmed the need for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council. China and Russia reiterated the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India, and South Africa in international affairs and supported their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN.