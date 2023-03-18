New Delhi: The customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have arrested an international drug smuggler and busted a major case of cocaine smuggling. The Brazilian citizen had brought 82 capsules filled with cocaine hidden in his stomach. The accused had reached Dubai from Brazil and landed in New Delhi from there.

According to a customs spokesperson, the Brazilian national who arrived at Delhi airport from Sao Paulo via Dubai was caught by the Customs Intelligence team on suspicion of swallowing narcotics. He was taken into custody and kept under medical supervision. Over 82 capsules containing white powder were recovered from him.

A total of 752 grams of white powder was found in these capsules. The tests confirmed the presence of cocaine. The value of the recovered cocaine in the international market is said to be Rs 11 crore 28 lakhs. In this matter, the Customs officials are investigating further.

Meanwhile, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an inter-state arms smuggling syndicate and arrested two notorious arms smugglers from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Aziz and Arshad Khan. Nearly 12 pistols with 32 bores have been recovered from the possession of the accused.