Noida: Police have arrested three members of a Nigerian cheating gang and recovered a fake passport that carried the name and details of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Abhishek Verma informed that Police Station Beta-2 and Greno Cyber Cell have arrested three Nigerian citizens from Greater Noida. They are identified as Ek Uferemukwe, Edwin Collins, and Okoloi Damian.

Police had received information that this gang was targeting people by posing as representatives of other companies including 'Abbott Pharmaceuticals' company, the DCP said. Police has also recovered a fake passport in the name of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from this gang. Police is trying to find out through interrogation of the accused that for what purpose they wanted to use Aishwarya Rai's fake passport.

The gang is said to have duped a retired colonel of about Rs 1 crore and 80 lakh on the pretext of offering him a rare medicinal herb to cure breast cancer. The gang members pretended to be representatives of companies and made gullible customers to buy herbs at exorbitant prices. Apart from this, the gang was continuously targeting people through matrimonial websites and dating apps, police said.

Those arrested did not even have visas and passports. Further investigation into the case is going on.