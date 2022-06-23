New Delhi: Adressing the media personnel, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that any time the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government in Maharashtra could collapse and a new government would be formed under the leadership of former CM Devendra Fadnavis. Quelling rumours that BJP had any role behind the political turmoil in Maharashtra after nearly 42 MLAs sided with the rebel Eknath Shinde, Ramdas said that Shiv Sena in 2019 cheated the BJP after it formed an alliance with the Congress and the NCP.

"BJP back in 2019 elections got 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56. Instead of forming an alliance with the BJP, they formed an alliance with NCP and Congress. They betrayed us. Now Eknath Shinde has taken a very bold step and we are in touch with him. Atleast 42 MLAs are with Shinde now and it is expected that 4-5 more MLAs would join him soon. There's a deep turmoil within the Shiv Sena and BJP has nothing to do with it" said the Union Minister.