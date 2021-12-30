New Delhi: While the Election Commission of India is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, to take stock of the poll preparedness, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bhagel talks to ETV Bharat about elections amid omicron scare.

The Chief Minister said, "I can not stop elections, whatever Election Commission decides will happen. They should discuss it with party leaders and decide. If the cases of omicron are increasing then elections should not be conducted unlike West Bengal where elections were conducted amid rise in covid cases."

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bhagel

On being asked about Congress alleging Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) of deferring the elections, he replies,"BJP is scared of losing UP Assembly Elections 2022 thus they want to postpone it."

