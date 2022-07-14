New Delhi: Days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's controversial remark on population control, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Thursday supported the former's statement, saying it was "very important for any country and its resources". "We have reached an explosive situation. India has been suffering in this regard. Due to population control in some countries, especially in developed countries, there can be proper use of resources. Importance is being given to this issue in some developing countries as well," Sinha told ETV Bharat.

Asserting that Mohan Bhagwat's remark and the surrounding man-animal analogy in relation to population increase was misinterpreted, Sinha said: "His comment has been misinterpreted. He meant to refer to the survival of the fittest. This does not apply to human beings, but to animals. Humans are thoughtful creatures, which is why the most powerful protects the weakest member," the BJP leader noted. Bhagwat on Thursday said that "only eating and increasing the population" was the "nature of animals".

Sinha also took shots at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for the latter's opposition to population control suggestions. "I do not understand why Owaisi or other such leaders consider themselves to be animals. Mohan Bhagwat did not say this in reference to any person or community, but tried to underline the basic difference between humans and animals," Sinha said.

The AIMIM chief recently opposed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'population imbalance' remark, saying that India's "total fertility rate, 2.6 in 2016, is now 2.3. India's demographic dividend is the best among all countries." Owaisi had also further questioned whether "Muslims were not natives of India." Hitting out at the Congress and Opposition parties, Sinha said that it had forgotten how "in the 1970s its own government, led by Health minister ML Fotedar, had introduced a bill to bring the population under control. A committee was formed under K Karunakaran, which had recommended a two-child norm."

"The current Congress and other Opposition parties, instead of thinking about the country's future, are still clinging to power-hungry political ambition and vote-bank politics," he said.