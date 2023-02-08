New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey has given a privilege notice against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for making "certain unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements against PM Modi" in the Lok Sabha. The notice came a day after the Congress leader's blistering attack in the House on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his alleged role behind the meteoric rise of Gautam Adani becoming one of the world's richest billianaires.

The BJP MP, speaking to media on the Parliament premises, demanded that Rahul Gandhi should give all the evidence towards allegations he made against the PM. If, being MPs, they have any rights, they also have duties, he said and pointed out that if a person is not present in the house, then his name should not be taken.

Dubey said that now, Rahul Gandhi should give all the evidence otherwise he will lose his membership under the notice of privilege. After becoming Prime Minister, PM Modi never used Adani's airplane. "If anyone proves it, I will resign from my membership. I know what kind of benefits his family took from which industrial houses and how they are related," the BJP MP said.

Also Read: 'This is the relationship': Rahul displays Modi-Adani picture in Lok Sabha; Speaker disapproves act

Nishikant Dubey said that the President coming from the tribal community was speaking for the first time and the President's speech was not discussed but personal attacks were made. Under the license permit rule, only a few people got allotments under the Congress rule and they became rich while everyone has a chance today, he added.

Nishikant Dubey, in his privilege notice, sought action against Rahul Gandhi for making 'misleading, derogatory and indecent' statements against the Prime Minister. The BJP MP alleged that the Congress member made these disparaging remarks during the motion of thanks to the President's speech and without giving any advance notice on the same.

Dubey said the Congress MP had misled the Lok Sabha by levelling allegations of crony capitalism against the PM without providing any 'documentary evidence' to substantiate his claims. No authenticated documents have been submitted before the House in support of the charges made against the Prime Minister, he asserted.

"This conduct is in clear violation of the privileges of House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. Therefore, I request you please take immediate action against Shri Rahul Gandhiji for breach of privilege and contempt of the House," Nishikant Dubey said in his notice submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker.