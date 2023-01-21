New Delhi: Responding to the purported sexual assault complaint of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari has charged Swati of staging the incident. Manoj alleged Swati of having staged the incident with the help of a private news channel to defame the Delhi police.

Earlier, Swati has preferred a complaint with Delhi police stating that she was dragged by a man for 10-15 meters by trapping her hand in the car window and was sexually assaulted by him. The BJP leader claimed the arrested driver Harish is a close aide of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal.

Manoj said, "we all were very concerned about what happened to DCW Chief Swati Maliwal. So we investigated it thoroughly. Our findings do not match the claims made by the women commission chief. Swati claimed that she was dragged for about 10-15 meters but it did not happen.”

Delhi police did a commendable job and arrested the suspect driver within no time. But, the arrested accused Harish is a close aide of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal. This entire incident is a fake sting done with the help of a private news channel. This is shocking, Manoj said.

Why did Swati Maliwal go to the other side of the car? It is clearly visible that she puts her hand inside the car. The driver, later on, is identified as a worker of the AAP. What was the need to stage this incident? Manoj wondered.

It is necessary to investigate the whole incident seriously. The call records of the accused Harish and AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal must be checked, Manoj added.