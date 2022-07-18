Jaipur: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday lodged a complaint with the police and Rajasthan administration after he received a hand-written life threat note at his Pandara Road bunglow in New Delhi. The MP has written a letter to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in this regard.

He has also written to the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, and the Delhi Police Commissioner to get the matter investigated and take necessary action. The threat letter, purportedly written by a man identifying himself as Qadir Ali Rajasthani, has issued a life threat to the BJP MP.

It accused him of spreading vitriol against Muslims and the letter was shared with the media by the MP. It expressed the writer's fury at Meena's advocacy for Hindus and considering himself a Hindu leader. The letter also pointed out that Meena had offered one month's salary to tailor Kanhaiya Lal's family.

The handwritten letter charged him of calling Muslims "Talibani hardliners". Qadir Ali claimed that "no matter how big a leader one is, he will teach a lesson to those who insult Prophet Mohammad. The letter asserted that the Rajya Sabha MP is next in the list of Qadir Ali.

Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death at his tailor shop in Udaipur by two men for supporting former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had earlier made some controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. Meena in a statement issued to the media said he was "not afraid of the threat and he will keep exposing jehadis and political forces harbouring them." (with Agency inputs)