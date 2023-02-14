New Delhi: The BJP released a list of three candidates for the biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of the two Telugu States - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The elections are going to be held for three MLC seats in AP and one in Telangana this time. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the names of contesting candidates today.

In Andhra Pradesh, the BJP is fielding Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy in the Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor Graduates' constituency poll, Nagaruru Raghavendra for the Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool Graduates' constituency and P V N Madhav for the Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Vizag Graduates' constituency. In Telangana, the BJP is fielding A Venkata Narayana Reddy for the Mahaboobnagar, Hyderabad and Rangareddy Teachers' constituency.

