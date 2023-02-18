BJP leader Naqvi hits back at Soros's controversial statement

New Delhi: Reacting to Hungarian-American businessman George Soros's remark on businessman Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the "Bharat bashing brigade" is continuously engaged in criticizing India and the Indian government and some of the politicians in the country are joining the "brigade".

"Truth never gets defeated. India is a developing country in every field. The country is progressing on economic, social, and educational fronts. The short-term sellers are trying to be the full-term trollers. So the short-term sellers are getting defeated due to their sick mentality," Naqvi said.

Businessman George Soros is at the centre of a political storm in India after the 92-year-old hedge fund tycoon, who has been associated with supporting liberal causes, on Thursday said Adani and Prime Minister Modi's fates are entwined. Speaking at the Munich Security conference, he also said the turmoil in Adani's business empire may open the door to a "democratic revival" in the country.

On Friday, Union Minister Smriti Irani at a press conference at the BJP's Delhi Headquarters slammed the foreign businessman for his controversial remark against India and PM Modi. Irani said that the foreign businessman had earlier destroyed the Bank of England and now plans to "break Indian democracy". She said that the business tycoon is considered as an "economic war criminal", and appealed to people not to pay heed to those who want to "break India".