BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa provided with 'Z' category security
Published on: 2 hours ago
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa provided with 'Z' category security
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: BJP leader and former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been provided with ‘Z’ category security. Following the report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Union Home Ministry ordered 'Z' security for Sirsa's security. The IB told in its report stated Sirsa. is posing threat from the Khalistani Organisation.
Loading...