Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has categorically said that BJP is planning to arrest raghav chadha shortly. Although he does not know on which case and how they will arrest him but they will do so. Since Chadha has been appointed as an Assistant Incharge of Gujarat they have been trying to apprehend him.
