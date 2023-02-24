New Delhi: BJP councillors on Friday raised slogans amid Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi issuing orders to conduct a fresh poll of the election of six members of the municipal corporation's Standing Committee. A day after the adjournment due to the pandemonium triggered by clashes between AAP and BJP councillors, the MCD house reconvened to make another bid to elect members of the MCD's Standing Committee.

Mayor Oberoi appealed to all the members to abide by the rules and maintain decorum in the house after the house resumed business. "The Supreme Court had ordered to carry out elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee. But a ruckus was created and the standing committee members' elections could not be held. We are all respected members and we should uphold the dignity," she said.

Mayor Oberoi while announcing to conduct the fresh elections for the Committee, informed the members that the use mobile phones is restricted in the booth area during the polling process. BJP had been continuously charging that the Mayor has allowed the use of mobile phones and that the AAP members were photographing their ballot papers against the norms.

The proceedings to hold polls for electing committee members, the MCD's highest decision-making body, began around 6.15 pm on Wednesday, hours after the AAP's Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi's new mayor. The sitting was hindered by over a dozen adjournments, high-decibel sloganeering, and vociferous protests by BJP members, which continued till Mayor Oberoi adjourned the house the next day.