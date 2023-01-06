New Delhi: BJP and AAP councillors clash with each other in a council meeting ahead of Delhi Mayor polls on Friday. Thereafter they levelled allegations against each other too. The AAP councillor alleged that the BJP threw a memento while the BJP says AAP leaders are scared.

"Why the AAP is scared? AAP has been defeated morally. Does it think that its councillors won't be supporting their party?" asked BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on ruckus between the BJP and AAP councillors.

"The BJP is doing hooliganism. Swearing-in of the nominated councillors was being held first. A ruckus broke out when we objected to it & asked that the swearing-in of elected councillors should be held first. They (BJP) threw a memento" said AAP councillor Praveen Kumar while talking to media.