New Delhi: A man from Bihar, who was absconding for the last 21 years in a murder case in Okhla industrial area of Delhi, has been arrested from Kolkata by the Delhi Crime Branch, officials said.

The accused was identified as Rajendra Rajkumar, a resident of Samastipur area in Bihar, along with his accomplices, had attacked CITU union president Rajendra Singh and guard Anil in the industrial area on March 12, 2001, over a labour union dispute leading to brutal injuries to them with Rajendra Singh later succumbing to the wounds. A case was registered in the Okhla police station All four have been sentenced by the court in the case. Seven accused, including Rajendra, were declared absconders by the court of which four accused, Shivaji Pandey, Madhurendra Singh, Sunil Kumar and Jaiprakash Yadav were later arrested by the police.

Trial is going on the case as on date. DCP Rajesh Dev said that during the investigation of the case, the team of Inspector Naresh Solanki came to know that Rajendra was hiding in Kolkata after which the team raided and arrested him from there. He has been brought to Delhi after producing him in the court of Kolkata.

According to DCP Rajesh Dev, Rajendra, a Class XII pass out used to work as a security guard with a private company in Delhi since 1995 when he first came here in search of a job and was a member of the Labour Union at the time. On the fateful day of 12 March, 2001, Rajendra had a quarrel with a rival union, which led to the killing of Rajendra, the DCP said. After escaping from the spot, he went to Bengaluru where he stayed till 2010.

After moving to his village Samastipur in Bihar where he started farming, Rajendra moved to West Bengal in 2011 where he was finally arrested while working as a driver there.

