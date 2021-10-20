New Delhi: A two-member team from Bihar Anti-Terrorist Squad will interrogate Ashraf on Oct 20 and 21 in New Delhi. The investigation team reached Delhi after a Pakistani terrorist Ashraf who was arrested from Laxminagar in Delhi showed his connection with Bihar's Kishanganj district.

In the initial investigation, it is being revealed that Ashraf had received his fake identity from the Kishanganj district of Bihar. Delhi Police had also recovered AK-47, one magazine, sound bullet, a grenade and 50 bullets from his possession. Along with this, police had also acknowledged his involvement in various terror attacks across the nation including Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.

Following the link of Ashraf from Bihar, the state police have been put on high alert. Bihar Police headquarter has directed the ATS team to be in touch with Delhi police and assured all possible cooperation in the investigation. However, the senior police officers of Kishanganj declined to speak over the matter.

Previously, the accused had revealed that he had entered India via Bangladesh in 2014 and was in contact with ISI agents from Pakistan and that he had visited Dubai and Thailand in 2018 on a fake Indian Passport. He had also shared photos, videos and some maps of the location and inputs of several states including Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi with ISI agents.

The suspect, who hails from Punjab in Pakistan, was working at the behest of ISI to carry out an attack on New Delhi. He was arrested from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar, and was in possession of state-of-the-art weapons, AK-47, grenades and a fake Indian ID. Officials also said that the suspect had hideouts in various locations including Ajmer, Delhi, Vaishali and Udhamnagar across the nation for the last 10 years.

Read: Delhi: Arrested terror suspect had visited Dubai and Thailand