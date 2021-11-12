New Delhi: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2022, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, to chalk out the strategy for the party.

The meeting was focused on the polls strategies like how to attack the opposition, which issues to be raised vigorously and how to conduct the poll campaign and the possibility of pre-poll alliances.

Baghel has been appointed as the All India Congress Committee observer of UP and has been assigned to coordinate with the state leaders and the election machinery of the party.

Earlier in the day, Baghel also held a meeting with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

While Priyanka Gandhi will visit Lucknow on Saturday to launch the 'Padyatra' as part of the grand old party's ‘Pragati Yatra’ which was started last month in the poll-bound state.

Baghel had visited Uttar Pradesh four times and has addressed rallies in Gorakhpur and Varanasi along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the last one month.

