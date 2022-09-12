Bharat Jodo Yatra is Bharat Todo Yatra and Aag Lagao Yatra says BJP Sambit Patra
Published on: 1 hours ago
Bharat Jodo Yatra is Bharat Todo Yatra and Aag Lagao Yatra says BJP Sambit Patra
Published on: 1 hours ago
Delhi : It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately. This has been alleged by BJP's Sambit Patra on Monday.
Further details awaited
Loading...