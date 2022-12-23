New Delhi: The family of a four-year-old girl allegedly abducted and raped in the Bhalswa dairy area of Delhi has alleged police inaction even as the Delhi Women's Commission has issued a notice to the Delhi police in the case. The relatives of the girl on Friday blocked the main road in Bhalswa in protest against the local police for failing to arrest the accused.

The protesting family members also blocked the outer ring road due to which many vehicles were stranded for hours. Police used mild force to disperse the protesters to clear the traffic. A police officer said that a probe into the case is on. He said they are examining the CCTV footage of the spot and the accused will be arrested soon.

Also read: Minor abducted, sexually assaulted in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area

The minor girl was abducted and sexually assaulted on Wednesday while she was playing outside her house. The girl was found in critical condition near Bhalswa lake on Thursday morning from where she was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed the sexual assault on her. Police registered a case under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the matter. Meanwhile, the Delhi Women's Commission has issued a notice to the Delhi police in connection with the case and asked for the details of the enquiry. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal while issuing notice to the DCP concerned has also asked to arrest the accused.