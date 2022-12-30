New Delhi: Celebrating the 78th anniversary of the First Flag hoisting of 'Free India', veterans of Azad Hind Fauj and descendants of freedom fighter families on Friday launched the 'Azad Hind Government' committee. The committee aims to relieve and fulfil the incomplete vision and mission of the freedom fighters and the first 'Free India' government.

At the event, the veterans of Azad Hind Fauj also launched a dummy Parliament of the 'Akhand Bharat' and urged the Union government to free themselves from the shackles of British imperialism by exiting from the Commonwealth and acknowledging the bravery of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose for whom the "nation came first".

The event, which was held in New Delhi at Malviya Smriti Bhavan, had the presence of Azad Hind Fauj veterans, researchers, families of Azad Hind Fauj, and the admirers of Netaji. At the event, Madhavan (93), who is the oldest Azad Hind Fauj survivor, and had worked with Netaji, was garlanded with flowers and was applauded by the attendees for his utmost courage and dedication to 'Free India'.

Similarly, another veteran of Azad Hind Fauj during his address blamed the successive governments since the independence for ignoring the bravery and honour of Netaji for their political gains and said "the burden of this rests heavily on the Congress and Pandit Nehru". "When we fought the war, along with Netaji, we never associated ourselves with any specific religion, caste, or ideology because we all were one and we had a single vision as shown to us by Netaji. But since the independence and till now, all the governments have fooled the nation and have only used 'Netaji' for their political gains," the veteran said.

Speaking on the air crash in which Netaji died, a claim still contested by many, the Azad Hind Fauj veteran attacked Pandit Nehru and said, "Nehru and Mountbatten had a deal as per which Netaji would be handed over to the British. So, this shows that all politicians are only fighting for acquiring political and capital power. Those who spoke in favour of Netaji were either killed or were being suppressed. Why Shastri ji (referring to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri) was killed in Tashkent," he said.

People from Nepal, Afghanistan and Balochistan attended the event and praised the vision of 'Akhand Bharat'. Baloch, who is the Ambassador of the Government of Balochistan in exile, while supporting the vision and mission of Netaji said, "Netaji's support for Balochis can never be forgotten and it is only India which can help us."

Attacking the Pakistani establishment for their extreme brutalities on Balochis, the envoy in his address noted, "We don't call ourselves Pakistani and nor do we accept their Parliament. We want an 'Azaad Balachistan' and I urge the Indian government to help us. Pakistani Army is unleashing a terror reign on us, 20,000 Balchis have disappeared, women are being raped by them and they just want to destroy the culture and ethos of Balochistan and take away our rich resources."

He also attacked China and said, "I support the women, who blew herself just to kill the Chinese. China for its geopolitical game is working with Pakistan and is destroying our resources. We will keep fighting for a Free Balochistan and we urge the Indian government for their intervention."