New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday included Ayodhya in the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. After offering prayers to Ram Lalla, Kejriwal began his speech with a chant of "Jai Shri Ram". He further promised to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram with all his strength and resources.

"I am a very small man, but God has given me a lot. Whatever I have got, whatever resources I have, whatever strength I have, I will use it to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram as possible. I want everyone to get a maximum opportunity and I will do whatever I can to help in that," he said.

"We have a special Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow to include Ayodhya to the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens in Delhi," he added.

READ: Ayodhya Ram Mandir to be built prior to 2024 Lok Sabha elections

(agency inputs)