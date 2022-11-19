New Delhi: Assam Rifles director general PC Nair has asked formation and unit commanders of the border guarding agency to be ever vigilant due to the volatile and dynamic environment of the border state.

"Assam Rifles has always identified itself with the people of the Northeast and ensured their security and well bring," said Nair. The DG was addressing the Assam Rifles Inspector General Conference in Shillong on Friday.

The emphasis of the conference was on drawing lessons from past experience in various fields and improving upon these aspects for better efficiency of the force, with an overall aim of living up to their title 'Sentinels of the Northeast' and the 'Force that Binds the North East.' DG Nair also lauded the Formation and Unit Commanders for ensuring peace and tranquil conditions in their respective areas of responsibility.