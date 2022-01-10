New Delhi: High drama ensued in Delhi after a couple and the man's sister misbehaved with the police personnel and also opened fire upon being asked by the police to wear masks amid the growing number of Covid-19 cases. The incident took place near Dilshad Gardens which falls in the jurisdiction of Seemapuri police station in Shahdara district on Sunday morning.

The young man, his wife and his sister, residents of Patparganj village in East Delhi, were sitting in a car without face masks. In the meantime, police personnel who were patrolling the area asked them about the masks after which one of the women slapped the policeman. Not only this the man took out the revolver and opened fire in the air.

After the incident, a police team of the Shahadra police station reached the spot, took the trio into custody, and registered a case against them under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police also recovered an Uttar Pradesh licensed pistol, 20 cartridges, and five shells from them.

The man according to the information is a lawyer by profession and works as a Welfare Officer in the Juvenile Justice Board at Nand Nagri in Delhi.

