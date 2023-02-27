New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the CBI officers were compelled to arrest his deputy Manish Sisodia due to political pressure and that most of them disapproved it. Kejriwal further said that Sisodia is highly respected by the CBI and there was no evidence against him.

CBI arrested Sisodia only to obey their "political masters", Kejriwal said. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "I am told that most of the CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters."

Kejriwal's statement has come a day after the CBI arrested Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam. After questioning Sisodia for eight hours, CBI arrested him reportedly after he failed to provide suitable answers to questions related to the currently-cancelled liquor policy for 2021-22.

Sisodia's arrest has led to protest among the AAP leaders, who defended the leader saying he was completely innocent. APP members have also decided to stage a protest near the BJP headquarters against CBI for arresting Sisodia. Earlier in the day, Delhi minister Gopal Rai, after his release from Fatehpur Beri police station said that Sisodia's arrest could not be tolerated and even if the BJP arrests all AAP leaders, the government will continue to function.

The last such arrest of a high-profile Opposition leader was in May 2022 when the then Health Minister of Delhi Satyendra Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged money laundering. The Deputy Chief Minister is the second Minister from the Kejriwal government to be arrested. Sisodia holds as many as 14 portfolios in the Cabinet.