New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that voters have to choose between 10 videos of the BJP or 10 guarantees of his party. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to all those videos on December 4, he said, when the counting of polls for the Delhi MCD elections will take place. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was speaking on the occasion of his party's 10th foundation day, just days after the BJP released a series of sting videos on Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain who is presently lodged at Tihar Jail.

With his deputy, Manish Sisodia's name not finding a mention in the CBI charge sheet in the excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he and the AAP are "hardcore honest". The AAP chief also asked if the BJP can say the same about any of its leaders. The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed its first charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy case against seven accused but Sisodia, who was named in the agency's FIR, did not figure in it. Around 800 officers of CBI-ED were working on it for the last 4 months. "They were given just one work- do anything, put Manish Sisodia behind bars. Yesterday's charge sheet shows they didn't get any evidence against him," added Delhi Chief Minister.

The Delhi Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party scripted many histories in Indian politics with the love of the citizens. "Aam Aadmi Party was established 10 years ago on this day. In these 10 years, with the immense love of the public and efforts of the workers, the party created many histories in Indian politics," Kejriwal tweeted. "Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has become the new hope of the people of the country. We are trustworthy," he added. The AAP was founded on November 26, 2012, by Kejriwal. He chose to float the party on this day as the Constitution of India was adopted on this day in 1949.