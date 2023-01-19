Delhi: Terror suspect Naushad Ali, who was arrested along with his associate Jagjit Singh in Jahangirpuri area here, has made several startling revelations to the Delhi police on his failed attempts to go to Pakistan via Nepal. During the police interrogation, Naushad revealed that he made unsuccessful attempts twice to get a Nepali passport.

Naushad also revealed that he has been in touch with Pakistan-based terror handlers Ashfaq and Suhail who are LeT (Lashkar-e-Toiba) terrorists. One of these Pak handlers, Suhail, even made plans to target some big leaders in Punjab, he told the police. Naushad could make contact with terror outfits after he met with Pak-based terrorists during his stay in various jails.

In 2019, Naushad visited Nepal twice on the directions of his Pakistan handler, the Delhi Police said. Naushad did so after he was asked to get a Nepali passport to go to Pakistan. I did not materialise. Naushad couldn't get that done as the concerned officer in Nepal who was supposed to help him in getting the passport was arrested by then in a case of bribery, sources said.

On Thursday last, Naushad Ali and his accomplice Jagjit Singh aka Jagga were nabbed in Delhi. The banned Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists have been in contact with Naushad for long. He was stated to be in constant touch with Pak terrorist Asfaq alias Arif. All these issues were revealed during an interrogation made by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Naushad also revealed to the interrogators that in jail, he met with Nadeem who was associated with the terrorist organisation, Harkat-ul-Ansar. Nadeem had even inducted Naushad into Harkat ul Ansar. Naushad has spent nearly 27 years in different jails in India. During this time, he met with terrorists of different organisations with whom he became acquainted. Once out of jail, he started working for them.

The police said that the terror outfits had plans to use the arrested suspects for carrying out attacks on the Hindu right wing leaders. The arrests of terror suspects and subsequent revelations come ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations on January 26.