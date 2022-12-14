New Delhi: The state of Andhra Pradesh has approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking the division of assets and liabilities between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The state contends that there is a total of Rs 1,42,601 crore worth of assets that have not been divided yet and is benefitting Telangana since 91 per cent of these assets are situated in Hyderabad. The plea says that the non-division of assets is in violation of fundamental rights and other constitutional rights. The plea says that there are 12 institutions whose combined assets value is at Rs 1,759 crores and are all located in Telangana.

"The employees working in these institutions (approximately 1,59,096) have been in limbo since 2014 because there is no proper division. The position of pensionable employees who have retired post-bifurcation is pitiable and many of them have not received terminal benefits. It is therefore imperative that all these assets be divided at the earliest and quietus be put to the issue," the plea stated.

The plea contended that the functioning of institutions has been impacted due to non-division. Therefore, it sought a declaration from the Court that Telangana's inaction was violative of the fundamental rights of its people and further sought all necessary directions to ensure speedy bifurcation of assets between the two states.