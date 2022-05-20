New Delhi: Amid reports that China has been enhancing infrastructure capacity along the Arunachal Pradesh sector, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the North-Eastern state on Saturday and Sunday to review the Indian preparedness for infrastructure development. As per the official schedule of Home Minister's visit, Shah will launch various developmental projects worth Rs 1,000 crore following a foundation-laying programme in Namsai district.

Apart from addressing several public meetings, Shah will also review security and developmental issues during his interaction with Army, Assam Rifles, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Road Organisation (BRO) and National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) officials. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, Lieutenant General RP Kalita has recently said that China's Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) has been engaged in infrastructure development across the international border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Centre says both bridges of China across Pangong Lake fall in 'occupied territory'

India shares 3,488 kilometers of its border with China. Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim and Uttarakhand are the five states that share their border with China. However, on every occasion of an Indian leader visiting Arunachal Pradesh - an area claimed by China as 'Zangnan' (South Tibet) - the latter keeps on protesting such visits. India, although, has directly rejected such claims made by China.