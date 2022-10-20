New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Waste 2 Energy Plant in Tehkhand of Delhi's Tughlakabad Assembly constituency on Thursday. This plant has been built in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Jindal Group.

Delhi's Lt. Governor Vinay Kumar Malhotra, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, Delhi State BJP President Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and many other leaders including officials were present during the inauguration. This plant will be used to convert garbage into manure and electricity. (Further details awaited)