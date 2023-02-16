New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the central government was going to make radical changes in the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act in the coming days. "These laws would be brought in accordance with the time and spirit of the Constitution and would be further strengthened with the availability of forensic and other evidence to strengthen internal security," said Shah in New Delhi while addressing the 76th Raising Day celebration of Delhi police.

He emphasized that for this the network of forensic science has to be spread across the country. "Delhi police had also started a trial of one of these reforms under which forensic science team visit is made mandatory in every crime punishable with 6 years and above," said Shah. He said that Delhi police will become the first police force in the county to investigate every crime with the visit of a forensic team.

"There is a great need to strengthen the judicial system of our country on the basis of forensic science evidence," Shah said. He also inaugurated a modern building at a cost of Rs 34 crore for educational facilities on the Delhi campus of National Forensic Science University (NFSU). Stating that following the abrogation of Article 370 from J&K, the security agencies have complete dominance over terrorism, Shah said, "According to the latest data there has been a huge decline in terrorist incidents in J&K. Crores of people are visiting J&K for tourism."

Meanwhile, Shah also informed citizens in the capital will now be able to get the police verification of their passports done within five days of applying. "We know the value of time in a city such as Delhi. From now on, citizens in Delhi will not have to wait for 15 days - as was necessary earlier - to get their passports or avail of police verification. It can now be done in only five days," he said.

Introducing the Centre's new 'mPassport Seva' initiative, Shah said that citizens will be able to access their police-verified passports which will be sent to them via e-mail. Every day there are about 2,000 passport applications, and this will introduce significant change when it comes to public convenience related to the process," the Home Minister added.

The Home Minister also paid respects to Delhi Police ASI Shambhu Dayal, who lost his life last month in the city's Mayapuri area after being stabbed several times by a snatcher. The 57-year-old police personnel fought for his life for four days but succumbed to injuries on January 8. "I pay tribute to ASI Shambhu Dayal whose supreme sacrifice brought tears to everyone's eyes," Shah said.