Amid AAP vs BJP row, Delhi mayor elections stalled once again

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned on Tuesday without electing mayor and deputy mayor amid a ruckus by some AAP and BJP councillors. After the oath of aldermen and elected councillors, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes during which a number of BJP councillors started moving into the House, chanted "Modi, Modi", and raised slogans against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

They went towards the benches where AAP councillors were sitting and raised slogans, prompting the presiding officer to adjourn the House until a further date. The new 250-member MCD House reconvened on Tuesday with members nominated by the lieutenant governor taking the oath before the elected representatives amid cries of "shame, shame" from AAP councillors.

The nominated members raised slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" after the ceremony. A few councillors from both parties then entered into a heated exchange on one of the aisles of the House. Presiding Officer Satya Sharma said, "A House cannot run like this...House is adjourned till next date."

This was the second time in a few weeks that the mayoral elections were stalled due to clashes between AAP and BJP councillors. The first meeting of the 250-member MCD House on January 6 too had failed to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. There was heavy security deployment inside the municipal House, the Civic Centre premises and even the Well to avoid a repeat of the chaos that ensued during the last meeting on January 6.

Proceedings of the House began nearly three weeks after the process to elect the new mayor was aborted following acrimonious scenes between the AAP and the BJP. Visuals from the House earlier today showed heavy deployment of security personnel, including in the well of the House. Sharing a video, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said: "Today BJP has brought force with sticks to take possession of Municipal Corporation. Have you seen this in any House?"