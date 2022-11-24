New Delhi: The Congress alleged on Thursday that almost all appointments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and decisions taken by him were done by "tearing" convention and the Constitution without consultation. The remark comes on a day the Supreme Court observed that the appointment of a new election commissioner was effected in a "tearing hurry".

"Supreme Court has observed that appointment of new Election Commissioner was done in a 'tearing hurry'. Nothing new. Almost all appointments and decisions of Mr. Modi has involved tearing of Convention and Constitution with no Consultation (sic)," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of media and publicity Pawan Khera wrote on Twitter.

The Supreme Court questioned the "haste" and "tearing hurry" in appointing Arun Goel as an election commissioner. The Centre resisted the observations, with Attorney General R Venkataramani saying the issue pertaining to Goel's appointment should be looked into its entirety. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph perused the Centre's original file pertaining to Goel's appointment as an EC.

Goel said, "What kind of evaluation is this? Although, we are not questioning the merits of Arun Goel's credentials but the process." As the bench questioned the "lightning speed" with which Goel was appointed as an EC, the Centre through Venkataramani urged the bench not to make observations without looking into the entire issue pertaining to the appointment process. (PTI)

