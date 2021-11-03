New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday sounded an alert across India over the rising cases of dengue.

The Central ministry also took strong note of the fact that a few States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh have already registered 14, seven and six deaths due to dengue till September this year.

Followed by states like Gujarat, Jharkhand and Kerala who also registered one casualty each due to dengue till September.

Heath Ministry statistics in possession of ETV Bharat said that 1,16,991 dengue cases have been registered across India with Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh registering the maximum number of dengue cases 8977, 8302 and 5690 cases till September respectively.

Testing for Dengue should be expedited like Covid-19: Expert

Aware of the alarming situation, high level central teams have been deputed to nine States including Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. The teams, following directives from the health ministry, will assist the states and UTs in controlling the situation.

"A significant number of cases are reported in October as compared to number of cases during this period last year," the health ministry said.

Experts in India's health domain have also raised concern over the increasing number of dengue cases in India.

Talking to ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview, Dr Giridhar Gyani, director general of Association of Health Care Providers-India (AHCPI) said that the testing for dengue should be expedited like Covid19. "An early detection of dengue cases could prevent the situation from getting worse," said Dr Gyani.

He said that his association has already suggested to Central government on the steps need to be taken to bring the situation under control.

AHCPI represent health care associations across India.

"Normally dengue symptoms appear after an individual carries the virus for three days," said Dr Gyani.

Ironically, the dengue situation has further worsened the Covid 19 situation across the country.

"It is crucial time for India's health sector to fight against these two deadly diseases," added Dr Gyani.

