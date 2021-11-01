New Delhi: The national capital is continuously witnessing a spike in the cases of Dengue, as 531 new cases were reported in the last one week, according to a civic report released on Monday.

According to a report released by North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday, six people have lost their lives in the national capital due to dengue so far. While seven patients who came from various places to the national capital have also lost their lives during treatment.

The report further revealed that, this is the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in the national capital since 2017 when the total death count officially reported had stood at 10, the same as in 2016 (10).

Breaking the record of the last four years, Delhi has witnessed 1,196 cases of dengue in the month of October this year. Earlier, the national capital has recorded a total of 1,114 dengue cases in October itself in 2018.

The month-wise distribution of dengue cases in 2021 stands as January (0), February (two), March (five), April (10) and May (12), June (7), July (16), August (72), September (217) and October (1,196) as per the report.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday announced the reservation of one-third of the beds for dengue in Delhi hospitals. The beds have been reserved from the already reserved beds for Covid patients.

Along with dengue, cases of malaria and chikungunya are also gradually increasing here. So far 81 cases of chikungunya have been reported in the capital Delhi, while the number of malaria patients has risen to 160.

A total of 1,537 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year.

