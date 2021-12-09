New Delhi: The investigation into the military helicopter crash will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. The accident claimed the lives of 13 people including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat on Wednesday.

Rajnath Singh while addressing the House said, "Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh. The inquiry team reached Wellington yesterday itself and started the investigation."

Given the importance of the investigation, the Centre has bestowed the responsibility on the strong shoulders of Air Marshal Manavendra Singh who is currently serving as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Training Command in Bangalore.

He assumed the office on 25 September 2021, succeeding Air Marshal Rajiv Dayal Mathur. Prior to that, he served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command in Trivandrum.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Marshal Manavendra Singh was commissioned into the force on 29 December 1982 as a helicopter pilot.

The air force officer has vast experience which makes him one of the most credible and strongest faces suitable for such kind of an investigation.

He has flown different kinds of helicopters and trainer aircraft and has over 6,600 hours of flying experience and has a service experience in various sectors like the Siachen, the North East, Uttarakhand, the Western desert.

He has also served and commanded front-line bases in Bukavu, the Democratic Republic of Congo during a peacekeeping mission.

Prior to his appointment as AOC-in-C, Southern Air Command, he served as Director-General of Inspection and Flight Safety.

In a career spanning 39 years, the officer has been a recipient of Presidential awards, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vir Chakra and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Also Read: Mi17V5 Tragedy: Know the soldiers who went down with the ill-fated IAF chopper

His exceptional record reiterates his bravery as Air Marshal Manavendra Singh who has successfully carried out of over 2000 operational missions and over 1000 sorties to the highest helipad in the hospitable terrain of the Siachen Glacier.

Between 26 June and 21 August 1988 on eight separate occasions, at three different helipads on the Siachen Glacier, Flight Lieutenant Manavendra Singh faced the additional challenges due to enemy's small arms and artillery. He has faced this grim situation every time with exceptional courage and gallantry.

(With agency inputs)