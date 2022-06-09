New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Mislimeen (AIMIM) Delhi state president Kalimul Hafeez was detained by the Delhi Police after he, alongside a number of other party members, gathered in Delhi's Jantar Mantar area on Thursday to launch a protest demanding strict police action against former BJP members Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. The detainment came after Hafeez was initially denied permission to sit for a demonstration, and he reached the Parliament Street Police Station to lodge a complaint in this matter.

"When I requested permission to hold protests in Jantar Mantar, I received a letter from the DGP at the very last moment, stating it will not be granted to us. Then I met the ACP, who told me that he was unable to provide permission since communal tension is prevalent right now. We have come here to submit a memorandum against five people, including the President of India, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, and Delhi Police Commissioner" Hafeez said at the police station, shortly before he was detained.

After the detainment, however, Hafeez tweeted out, noting that he had been taken into custody at the Mandir Marg Police Station. He also conducted a Twitter live from the police station premises, slamming the Delhi Police for their actions. A later tweet displayed the Delhi unit chief and his supporters performing their prayers at the spot.