New Delhi / Noida: At least 31 prisoners have been found HIV positive in Noida District Jail a week after 140 inmates were detected of the deadly virus at a Ghaziabad jail. As per an official, 31 inmates at the Noida District Jail tested positive for HIV during a special screening of 2650 prisoners by a team of health officials formed under the direction of the Chief Medical Officer and the CMS of the District Hospital, Pawan Kumar, CMS of the District Hospital said.

Also read: 140 inmates at Ghaziabad jail diagnosed with HIV, 35 with TB

He said that the infected inmates have been given medication and have been kept under observation. The development has caused panic among the inmates and staff at the jail. The HIV diagnosis of the inmates comes a week after at least 140 inmates at Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad were diagnosed with HIV. The 140 inmates tested positive for the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) during the health screening of a total of 5500 prisoners.

Another 35 inmates were also diagnosed with TB during the screening at Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad. HIV is a viral disease that attacks the immune system of the body. If not treated in time, HIV leads to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).