New Delhi: Actor Nora Fatehi on Friday recorded her statement before a Delhi court as a witness in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. The actor recorded her statement before Metropolitan Magistrate Akriti Mahendru in the case, also involving alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrashekhar and actor Jacqueline Fernandez, being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police. Fatehi had earlier also appeared before the EOW. (PTI)