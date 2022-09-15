New Delhi : Actor Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora arrived at the Delhi Police EOW office at Mandir Marg earlier today.

The questioning of Nora is being done a day after the Delhi Police EOW officials summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case. Earlier on September 2, Nora Fatehi was grilled by the EOW officials for over nine hours and was asked roughly around 50 questions.

Following her interrogation, Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime and EOW had told ANI that the actor cooperated in the investigation but there were still some questions that needed to be answered. "We were looking for whatever strings were connected into the case. Including the one who received the gifts, now they were ignorant (about criminal background) or were involved in the actual crime, their investigation is going on..." he said.

The official further stated that Fatehi during the investigation claimed she was not aware of the event held in Chennai, where she was earlier invited and that the event actually had some links connected with Sukesh Chandrashekhar's crime syndicate.

"It was found that some people worked around him (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) and he used to first contact actresses. When they were more friendly, he tried to entice them with expensive gifts. It seems some people realised but continued out of greed," he added.

Police officials said that questioning so far has surfaced that Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez who has also been linked with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, were both unaware of each other receiving gifts. In September-October 2021, the enforcement agency recorded statements of Fatehi where she acknowledged having received gifts from the alleged conman and his actor wife Leena.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. (ANI)