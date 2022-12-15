New Delhi: In the Dwarka acid attack case, the Delhi Police have arrested three suspects in a matter of several hours after the class 12 student was victimised. 'Revenge' was the motive behind this attack, the police revealed, saying that the acid attack took place after the 17-year-old called off friendship and stopped talking to the main accused, Sachin Arora (20).

Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, Sagar Preet Hooda, said that "Sachin along with his friends Harshit Agarwal alias Honey and Virender Singh alias Sonu planned the attack after the victim started ignoring Sachin and called off the friendship with him in September." Hooda further said, "The acid was bought online from Flipkart, and payment was made by Sachin using his Paytm account. The police seized the mobile and bike used in the incident. The victim has sustained eight percent burn injuries."

The case was booked after two bike-borne youths flung acid on the teenage girl while she was on her way to school at around 7:30 am on Wednesday. The police started an investigation immediately after receiving information about the incident and arrested one accused within a short time. The other two accused were arrested by Wednesday evening.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Harshit was accompanying Sachin on the bike while Virender was to mislead the investigators about the whereabouts of Sachin by taking his mobile phone and scooty to another location. Sachin told the police that he hatched this conspiracy after the victim started ignoring him.