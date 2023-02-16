New Delhi: Chief advisor of All Assam Students Union (AASU) Samujjal Bhattacharya said on Thursday that he will file a defamation suit against National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma over the latter's allegation that Bhattacharya used to take Rs 16 lakh per month from former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela during the NRC update process in 2019.

Dev Sarma on Wednesday claimed through social media that Bhattacharya took the money as part of the scam. "I was the NRC coordinator for more than two and half years. AASU's leadership never met me. However, I exposed all the scams in NRC. Samujjal Bhattacharya went to NRC office often in the evening when Prateek Hajela was the coordinator. For what? Market news, Samujjal Bhattacharya took 16 lakh rupees per month from Hajela as part of the scam. Don't know the truth. Maybe it will be known if the scam is investigated..." Dev Sarma said through social media.

Despite several attempts, ETV Bharat was unable to establish contact with Hajela. Reacting over the allegations, Bhattacharya said that the allegations against him were totally false. "Hitesh Dev Sarma is a liar. He is spreading rumours just to get cheap publicity. Because a person who is mentally fit, never makes these remarks. He needs consultation with a mental health professional" he further added.

The NRC process in Assam came to an end on August 31, 2019, and contained an updated list of citizens as well as those illegally residing in the state. The exercise was conducted to identify illegal immigrants. The document revealed that 1.9 million out of the total 33 million applicants were ineligible for Indian citizenship.

Interestingly, after the publication of the NRC list, a CAG report noted that the software used to prepare the NRC was faulty, a revelation that prompted several organisations in the Northeastern state to claim that the NRC updation process was a scam. Meanwhile, in May last year, Hitesh Dev Sarma, Hajela's successor as State NRC coordinator, lodged a police case against his predecessor, alleging treason for intentionally allowing irregularities in preparing the final NRC list.