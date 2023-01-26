New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi moved the Supreme Court on Thursday demanding the mayoral election be conducted in a time-bound manner, party officials said. The Delhi mayor election was stalled on Tuesday for the second time this month as the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer following a ruckus by some councillors.

AAP leaders said Oberoi approached the court on Thursday and the case is likely to be taken up on Friday. Earlier, the AAP had accused the BJP of pre-planning the ruckus in the House and claimed that the BJP councillors gheraoed the well of the House holding printed placards. The first meeting of the newly elected House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was also adjourned on January 6 amid a ruckus by AAP and BJP members. The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December last year. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.

Earlier in December, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced Shelly Oberoi as its candidate for the post of Mayor and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal for the Deputy Mayor post. The election to pick Delhi's next Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on January 6, 2023. Shelly Oberoi had won from ward number 86 (East Patel Nagar) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The names were announced by Pankaj Gupta, National Secretary of AAP.

The AAP wrested control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, winning 134 seats in the 250-seat civic body in the recently held polls, dislodging BJP's 15-year rule. Whereas BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while Independents bagged three wards. Centre merged the three erstwhile municipalities -- North, South and East -- into a unified MCD in May.

"Thanks to the people of Delhi for this grand victory and many congratulations to all. Now all of us have to make Delhi clean and beautiful," tweeted AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)