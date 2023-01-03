New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come down heavily on the BJP ever since it was revealed that one of the accused in the Kanjhawala death case is a BJP functionary. A delegation of AAP MLAs led by Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday. They demanded the strictest punishment for those involved in the Kanjhawala accident.

The AAP delegation submitted a memorandum to Arora in which they demanded the dismissal of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Harendra K Singh for allegedly shielding the accused. "The accused have political links. The police should not buckle under political pressure. This should be treated as a rarest of rare case and accused be given strictest punishment," read the memorandum.

They also demanded the dismissal of the police officers deployed on the route along which the woman was dragged. Citing lacunae in the FIR reported by the police they also sought the dismissal of the district Deputy Commissioner of Police. The Delhi Police is shielding the accused, the AAP accused.

Anjali Singh, 20-year-old, was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car. She was then dragged for 12 kilometers under the vehicle on the city's roads. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. The police had on Monday said the victim's body was found naked on a roadside in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area. The post-mortem report, however, has ruled out sexual assault.