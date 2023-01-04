CCTV visuals of youth attacking girl in Delhi Adarsh Nagar on Monday.

New Delhi: A 22-year-old youth was arrested for stabbing a girl in Adarsh Nagar area on Jan 2, Delhi police said on Wednesday. Police said both were friends and were recently involved in a fight. On January 2, Sukhvinder, (22), stabbed his friend multiple times before fleeing from the spot.

CCTV cameras installed in Adarsh Nagar have captured the attack. In the video, both the youth and the girl was seen walking in a by lane. The youth pulls out a knife on the girl, startling her. She tries to wriggle out in vain. Within seconds, the youth stabs her multiple times before the video ends.

The injured girl was rescued and admitted to a hospital for treatment. Police quoted the doctors as saying that the condition of the girl is said to be stable. Now, she is under treatment at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Victim has been identifed as Simranjit and she became friends with Sukhwinder while studying BA at Delhi University.

It maybe recalled a 20-year-old-girl student was stabbed to death by another student at Presidency college in Bengaluru's Yelahanka on Monday afternoon.