New Delhi : Greatly moved by the human tragedy in quake-hit Turkey and Syria, nations and organisations across the world are mobilising and sending whatever aid they could. Individuals are also chipping in. An 8-year old boy, who watched crumbling buildings and devastation on TV, has decided to do something and then decided to donate all the pocket money he has amassed all these years towards tremor relief.

Zaidan Qureshi came to the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi to donate jackets to the distressed people of quake-torn country. Sharing his thoughts, he said that while watching TV a few days ago, he saw visuals of the earthquake in Turkey. He asked himself why not do what little he could to help these victims and then he talked to his father about it. Soon, the son-father duo arrived at the Turkish Embassy to hand over relief supplies.

On how he mobilised relief, Zaidan said that he gets 100 rupees as pocket money from his father every day. He collects it in one place, besides, he had already saved some money, He gave all the money to his father and asked him to buy Turkish currency. After talking about helping people, his father added more money and bought 112 jackets, which they have submitted to the Turkish Embassy.

Zaidan's father Kashif Qureshi said that buying these 112 jackets cost about 22,000 rupees, in which 7,500 rupees were given to him by Zaidan from his pocket money and the rest of the money he added to it. He said that it is the saying of the Prophet that whoever helps the needy, Allah helps him, that's why I and my son have arrived at the Turkish Embassy to help.